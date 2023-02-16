SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Orlando Ramos has become the latest candidate to announce a run for mayor of Springfield.

Ramos announced his decision on Twitter Thursday morning, writing “I’m running for mayor of Springfield. Pa’lante.” “I am a State Rep, union carpenter, and a proud girl Dad. I’m the only candidate with City and State experience ready to move Springfield Forward.”

Ramos is set to make a formal announcement at an 11:00 a.m. news conference outside Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

A former city councilor, Ramos has represented the 9th Hampden District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 2021.

Ramos is joining a field that already includes City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman, as well as Dr. David Ciampi, a psychotherapist and counselor. Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno has expressed his intention to run for another four-year term, but he has not made a formal announcement.

The presence of three or more candidates on the ballot for mayor would trigger a preliminary election in September to narrow the number of candidates down to two for the November general election.