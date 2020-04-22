Rep. Richard Neal visits East Longmeadow factory manufacturing PPE

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Rep. Richard Neal visited an East Longmeadow games factory Tuesday that is now manufacturing PPE for hospital workers.

Neal said Cartamundi’s new PPE operation will have a significant impact on a national level. The Cartamundi Factory in East Longmeadow has transformed their games factory into a PPE Producing powerhouse.

They’ll be manufacturing 50,000 plastic face shields per week and donating them to hospitals across the region. Congressman Richard Neal toured the facility Tuesday, to learn how their staff transitioned to making face shields.

He told 22News, “They’ve been masterful in the way they’ve responded to this healthcare crisis. This will be very important, it’s a demonstration on how the manufacturer can transition to the benefit of the American family.”

Neal also talked about the importance of the stimulus payments in helping boost the economy, and said he’s working on getting another payment to American workers.

He emphasized the needs of distributing more funding to state and local governments to help all of the businesses that have been forced to close.

Neal said it’s Gov. Baker’s decision on how Massachusetts will open back up. Gov. Baker and Congressman Neal will be visiting the Cartamundi factory together on Saturday.