SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of city officials gave back to the community Tuesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

State Representative Bud Williams and City Councilor Malo Brown worked with many community stakeholders to hand out turkeys, fixings and PPE to the people in Springfield. They set up shop at the Panache Banquet Hall assuring that families in the Old Hill Neighborhood and Mason Square that they will be able to have a safe and happy holiday.

“Just trying to provide an opportunity and you can see the smile on their faces and they need it. It resonates right through their emotional state, their mental state and even their physical state. And that smile is enough to say thank you to me,” said Rep. Bud Williams.

Williams also told 22News that this event was opened to everyone. This 4th annual event hosted by Williams and fellow companies gave away over 100 turkeys to struggling families, making it one of the most high demands seen yet.