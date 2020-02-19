Repairs to begin on Holyoke apartment building following partial collapse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After 20 families were forced out of their apartments in Holyoke due to a partial building collapse, repairs could begin as soon as Wednesday.

The residents of 145 Essex Street and landlord Lucjan Hronowski were in housing court in Springfield Tuesday, where it was determined that Hronowski will continue to provide housing assistance to the families who lived in the building.

The landlord will pay for the 20 families who lived there to stay in a hotel. Each family will also be given food vouchers worth $40 daily.

The residents have not been able to go back inside their apartments since the building’s roof partially collapsed on February 9.

Hronowski will work with the city to find a way to let tenants back inside to grab personal belongings they may need.

Repairs on the building are expected to take two and a half weeks to complete.

The next housing court hearing in the case will be on Monday, where it will be decided whether the tenants will have to pay February rent.