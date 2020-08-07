Replacing frozen food after lost of power during Tuesday tropical storm

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of western Massachusetts families are replacing the frozen food that didn’t survive the power outages that still continue in many homes.

Armata’s Market in Longmeadow reports their frozen food was unaffected. When they lost power, the entire frozen food supply was shifted to a freezer in Springfield. They’re expecting a rush on their abundant frozen food supply this weekend.

“Business is up on frozen but not like now. I think the demand for frozen will be in a couple of days when everyone gets their power back,” Jim Allen told 22News.

As life slowly returns to normal and families re-stock their refrigerators, shoppers go back to the basics to make sure their families have all the basic items.

Amy Hall from Springfield told 22News how she was looking for particular items, “The last couple of days honestly, but today I just came in for eggs, other stores didn’t have any, and salad.”

For many of us, the storm created a disruption in our lives that brought back memories of the tornado and Halloween snow storm of 2011.