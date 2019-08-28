Report: 43 percent of teens were victims of cyberbullying last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students started school across western Massachusetts this week.

Cyberbullying has become increasingly more common, but there are steps parents and students can take to stop it. The digital age has given rise to a new form of bullying. According to a new report, nearly 43 percent of teens have been victims of cyberbullying in the last year.

Cyberbullying involves sending electronic messages to threaten or intimidate someone. It can be transmitted in social media, emails and text. It can target victims through their cell phones, computers, or tablets.

The Springfield Boys and girls club has a zero-tolerance policy for cyberbullying. here in the computer lab, all the computer monitors are facing the same direction so staff members can always see what’s on their screen.

“Talk to your child,” said Vincent Borello, executive director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. “Tell them the do’s and don’ts of cyberbullying and all of the outlets of social media. Because once they put something out there on the internet. it’s out there for the world to see. Once they put something out here.”

Borello told 22News children should never share their phone number, address or any personal information online. It’s also recommended you go into your settings and make your accounts private.

If someone is trying to bully you online, its best to just not respond. If they keep messaging you, you can block them on the social media app or your cell phone.