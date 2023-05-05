HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas Tree Shops may potentially be preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to a new report.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is prepared to file as early as this weekend. The company is based in Middleborough and has more than 80 locations across the country, with 15 stores in Massachusetts.

For western Massachusetts, Christmas Tree Shops can be located at the Holyoke Mall, their large sign can be seen all driving along I-91. Other locations across Massachusetts include Shrewsbury, Foxborough, Natick, and more.

The company was previously owned by Bed Bath & Beyond which recently filed for bankruptcy and is currently progressing towards closing all their locations.

Christmas Tree Shops is most known for selling seasonal items and home décor. At this time, there is no word on any stores closing.