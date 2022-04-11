LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department posted the statistics of the digital speed signs, with only one where the average speed didn’t surpass the speed limit.

From January 14 through February 4, 2021, there were 15,740 vehicles counted on Stivens Terrace near Stivens Drive with an average speed of 27 MPG in a 25 MPH zone (not posted).

Kendall Street near Overlook Drive was posted from September 3, 2021 through the 23rd, with an average speed of 34 MPH in a 30 MPH posted limit. There were 11,982 vehicles counted during that time period.

From December 14, 2021 to January 5, 2022, there were 6,721 vehicles within 22 days that were driving the speed limit of 25 MPH (not posted) on average on Parkview Street.

With 33,573 vehicles counted on Miller Street near Norwich Road, the average speed limit was over by three miles per hour. The posted speed limit on Miller Street is 35 MPH, drivers were going an average 38 MPH between February 2 through the 23rd of 2022.