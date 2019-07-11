Report: Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse considering run against Richard Neal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor of Holyoke may be considering a run for Congress.

Politico reports that Mayor Alex Morse is weighing a run against longtime Congressman, Richard Neal. 22News contacted Morse’s office for comment Thursday but did not hear back.

Back in 2012, Morse was sworn in as the youngest mayor in the City of Holyoke’s history at the age of 22. Since then, he’s been reelected three times.

Congressman Neal currently holds one of the most powerful positions in Washington as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

In a statement to 22News about the potential challenger, Neal’s re-election campaign said: