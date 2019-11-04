REPORT IT: Coyote in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of a coyote spotted at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield.
Joan emailed the video to 22News showing a coyote scampering through the gravestones at a cemetery located at 1601 State Street in Springfield Friday, November 1.
Coyote hunting contests could soon be a thing of the past
