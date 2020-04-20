CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of a fox caught on camera in Chicopee.
Grace took the video Sunday morning of a fox chasing birds in the Fairview section of Chicopee.
Email your news tips, videos and photos to reportit@wwlp.com
Latest News:
- Second Chance receives endless amount of support during pandemic
- New England Patriots unveil new uniforms
- REPORT IT: Fox chasing birds in Chicopee
- Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash
- Boy surprises sister with at-home promposal, celebration