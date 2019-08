CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) - The special forces soldier from Chicopee, who was killed in Afghanistan last Wednesday, will return to the Westover Airport on Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Master SGT. Luis F. DeLeon-Figueroa will be brought to the airport around 9:00 a.m. and a procession will leave the airport around 9:30 a.m. and head to Curran/Jones Funeral home in West Springfield.