REPORT IT: Icy street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed photos of a street that was plowed last week during the snowstorm, but remains icy with apparently no salt or sand on the road.
Weather Alert: Widespread rain, mild temperatures bring risk of minor street flooding
The icy road is shown in the photos sent from Kimberly who lives on Crystal Avenue in Springfield. According to the emailer, she said it is hard to come out of her driveway not only because of all the ice, the narrow street also has cars parked along the side of the icy snowbanks.
Warming temperatures, widespread rain will create mess on roads with snowmelt
