REPORT IT: Strange object over Westfield

Hampden County
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of two objects flying over Westfield.

The video was sent to 22News on Thursday taken from the Shaker Road area in Westfield of two objects flying south.

REPORT IT: Strange objects over Westfield

Posted by WWLP-22News on Thursday, September 19, 2019

