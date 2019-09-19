REPORT IT: Strange object over Westfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Three men were arrested on drug charges in Chicopee Wednesday night after police initially received a call about an individual with a firearm on Grattan Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News when officers got to 1200 Grattan Street, they found a car parked alongside the building with three people in it-- 29-year-old Luis Velez, 34-year-old Troy Tate, and 28-year-old Michael Torres. He said they were asked to get out of the vehicle because it was unclear whether it was connected to the firearm call dispatch had received.