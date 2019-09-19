REPORT IT: Strange object over Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of two objects flying over Westfield.
The video was sent to 22News on Thursday taken from the Shaker Road area in Westfield of two objects flying south.
