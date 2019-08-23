Report: Massachusetts is fourth in national organ transplant services

(WWLP) – A new report by a group called healthtestingcenters.com claims Massachusetts ranks fourth in the nation in wait time for people needing an organ transplant.

The report was challenged Thursday by New England donor services. The Boston Based organization that has organized donor information sessions in the Springfield area.

Glen Wiley of Granby told 22News, he’s alive today only because of a donated liver replacing his cancerous organ, that it’s been a gift of life.

“I say I think of that person every day, I can’t help it,” said Wiley. “I think about his family, I hope they’re doing well, I shouldn’t say he, I don’t have any idea who that donor is.”

In a statement released this afternoon, New England Donor Services Vice President of Public Affairs, Sean Fitzpatrick, said here in New England, organ donation is up by some 27 percent during the past five years.