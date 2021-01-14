Report: Mayor Morse did not violate UMass Amherst policy as adjunct professor

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has released the findings of its investigation into the allegations by College Democrats against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

The investigation shows that Alex Morse did not violate any university policy as an adjunct professor, however UMass will be re-evaluating its policies based on Morse’s actions.

Back in August, the UMass College Democrats alleged in a letter that former UMass adjunct professor, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, regularly matched with its members on dating apps and had sexual contact with college students.

The letter came out just weeks before the democratic primary, in which Morse was challenging Congressman Richard Neal.

The Boston law firm conducting the investigation had several witnesses interviewed. Based on those student interviews, investigators said Morse did not unreasonably interfere with any students’ academic performance or ability to participate in university programs under its sexual harassment policy.

Mayor Morse, sent 22News a statement in response to the investigation’s conclusions:

“As expected, the final investigative report issued by Saul Ewing confirms what I’ve said since this began: that I have never violated Title IX or any UMass employment policy. Any other speculation, rumors, or innuendo characterizing my interactions with students is an extraneous distraction, and outside the scope of the investigation. I hope this exoneration lays to rest the unnecessary and invasive intrusion into my personal life. It is unfortunate that this report’s obvious findings came at a cost of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars amidst widespread cuts and layoffs at the University. Given the report’s favorable conclusions and given the professional, political, and personal impact of this investigation, I am exploring legal options with my attorney.” Mayor Alex Morse

UMass Amherst said they will be evaluating whether pursuit of dating or sexual relationships with students by a faculty member is in conflict with the consensual relationship policy or the university’s principles of employee conduct.