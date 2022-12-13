LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation by Ludlow Police was conducted Tuesday after they received a report of a possible firearm at the Baird Middle School.

According to Ludlow Police and Ludlow Public Schools, officers were notified by a parent of a middle schooler that said there was an ongoing incident at the school involving a weapon. Police investigated this claim and discovered that it was false and that there was no credible threat at the school.

“Situations like these can cause a great deal of stress for students, parents and our entire community, and we are grateful to Ludlow Police for their quick response and determining that there was no threat or weapon to the school,” said Ludlow Superintendent Frank Tiano.