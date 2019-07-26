Report: Older drivers are more distracted on the road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New technology in cars, like voice-command and built-in GPS systems are meant to help drivers, but new data from AAA says the new technology can be harmful, especially for older drivers.

According to AAA, drivers between the ages of 55 and 75-years-old removed their eyes from the road for more than eight seconds longer than younger drivers.

AAA classified younger drivers as between the age of 21 and 36-years-old. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles a driver’s risk of a crash.

AAA recommends that all drivers get comfortable with their car’s technology while not driving.