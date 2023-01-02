Editors Note: This article has been updated to state that Ponderosa will not be opening in Chicopee and West Springfield at this time.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has an update on a possible Ponderosa Steakhouse making a return in Hampden County this year.

An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT Brands Inc. confirmed that there are no active plans to reopen.

“Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group,” said Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications. “To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.”

The Chicopee Mayor’s Office has also been made aware of the same information.