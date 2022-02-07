Report says ‘wedding boom’ expected nationwide in 2022

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From wedding venues to florists and bridal shops, all kinds of businesses that cater to weddings are seeing a boost this year.

22News spoke with Nicole Wzorek, owner of “Nicole Wzorek Designs” in Westfield who provides services such as alterations and custom wedding gowns. She told us that she has been very busy with new customers because many couples who postponed their nuptials due to COVID-19 are looking to get married this year, creating what is being called the “wedding boom” nationwide.

“So this year, even though it’s only February, I already have had a lot of orders for custom gowns, so I am trying to grow my team a little more.” said Wzorek. She added, “Booking early is the most important thing I could tell everyone.”

According to a recent wedding market report, 2021 saw 1.93 million weddings with an average spend of $22,500. The reports also predicts 2022 to see 2.47 million weddings this year with an average spend of $24,3000.