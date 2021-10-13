Report shows Holyoke Police Department’s excessive overtime spending

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A city councilor is calling for an audit of the Holyoke Police Department after a report shows over a dozen officers were paid more than 500 hours of overtime in 2020.

According to a report by the Daily Hampshire Gazette, 15 Holyoke Police officers were paid more than 500 hours of overtime last year, including four of the department’s five highest-paid officers, who earned hourly overtime rates ranging from $94 to $109 an hour.

“Several times over the last three years I called on our former Mayor to conduct independent audits of our Police Department’s handling of state and federal grant programs,” City Councilor Mike Sullivan said.

Sullivan has been a Holyoke City Councilor At-Large for six years and is currently a mayoral candidate. The report indicates three of the officers who received overtime claimed more than 800 overtime hours in 2020, another claimed more than 1,200 hours.

“Police officers, all but one of whom are supervisors, made up 17 out of the top 20 highest-paid city employees in Holyoke last year, including those employed by the city’s schools. Of those 17 officers, eight earned more than $200,000 in gross pay,” the Gazette reported.

The Gazette came to this finding after accessing public records that show the accounting of how the police department uses the city and grant-funded overtime and who is receiving it. The overtime issue has been an ongoing discussion within the Holyoke City Council.

22News has reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for more details on how overtime is handled within the department.

We’ll bring you more details when we learn more about this developing story.