Report warns of several potentially dangerous toys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event was held in Springfield Thursday warning parents of several potentially dangerous toys this holiday.

The event was based on MASSPIRG’s trouble in toyland report, which provides parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from toxins, choking hazards, and other toy related dangers.

Several potentially dangerous toys were on display at Thursday’s event including small magnets which can pose a choking hazard, and slime which can be toxic.

“I always think year after year slime is one of the big ones because, as we always talk about, children love to put things in their mouths. And they have extremely high levels of boron, which can cause lasting issues for children and of course immediate health ramification as well,” Sarah Vonck of MASSPIRG told 22News.

According to MASSPIRG, one of the most dangerous items for children are balloons. Un-inflated balloons are the primary cause of suffocation death in children.