Representatives from a methadone clinic in Springfield agrees to meet South End City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from a controversial methadone clinic in Springfield have agreed to meet with the South End Citizens Council.

This comes after Habit OPCO turned down numerous requests to go before the council. The two sides were last scheduled to meet on October 15th, but Habit OPCO representatives did not attend.

At the end of last month, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced there would be a police detail for the area surrounding the clinic.

Habit OPCO owns the Springfield Comprehensive Treatment Center, which moved from the North End to its new location on Mill Street over the summer. Some people in the area have been blaming the clinic for a spike in loitering, panhandling, and prostitution.

Mayor Sarno says he’s hopeful that the State Department of Public Health will also attend tonight’s meeting at 6:15 p.m.