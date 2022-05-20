SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of delegates from across the state will be heading to downtown Springfield Saturday.

22News was at the MassMutual Center to speak with organizers of this year’s GOP convention.

The state’s Republican party had all hands on deck getting everything in order for Saturday’s convention. Preparations are underway for the Massachusetts GOP convention at the MassMutual Center this weekend.

More than 3,000 delegates will gather to consider candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of the Commonwealth, Treasurer, and Auditor.

“We are just going to have a wonderful time in Springfield, talking about the things that matter. Delegates are going to vote, they are going to choose a candidate to endorse, to put on the ballot for Governor, or Lt. Governor for the November elections. Mass general law says the republicans have to get together and tell the secretary of state who to put on the ballot, so we are fulfilling our legal obligation,” said Wendy Wakeman, Mass GOP Convention Manager.

Each candidate needs to get the support of 15% of delegates to get on the ballot for the statewide primary on September 6. The Democratic convention is on June 3rd and 4th at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt Governor Karen Polito have stated that they will not be attending the convention as it is an event for candidates.