SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Candidate for Massachusetts Governor Chris Doughty held a town hall event Wednesday evening in Springfield to connect with voters before the primaries.

The Republican candidate was joined by supporters and voters at the Sheraton Hotel in Springfield. He discussed his platform which focused on making Massachusetts a more affordable state to live in. That includes creating a longer-term gas tax holiday and addressing labor shortages by creating affordable housing.

Doughty added that he has made a plan specifically for western Massachusetts, which includes addressing the major health issues at the Hampden County courthouse.

“Our opinion is tear it down and start with a new court house. We think in the proposal of mixed-use development on the river, we think that is an ideal spot. It’s in Springfield, it can increase economic opportunity for so many people,” said Doughty.

Massachusetts voters will get to cast their ballots in the primary elections, and that will be September 6th.

Register to vote

In order to be able to register to vote in the Commonwealth, you must be:

You are a citizen of the United States; and

You are 16 years old; and

You are not currently incarcerated by reason of a felony conviction.

The deadline to register for any election or town meeting is 10 days prior to the date of the election or meeting. The following information is provided by the State Secretary’s Office.

Registering Online:

In order to register to vote online, you must have a signature on file with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. If you currently have a Massachusetts driver’s license or state ID card, you may use the online voter registration application to register, update your address, or change your party affiliation. Voter registration forms submitted online must be submitted by midnight on the date of the voter registration deadline.

Registering by Mail:

If you do not qualify to register to vote online, or if you would prefer to register by mail, you may download the voter registration form by using the link provided in the box to the right. The form must be completed, signed, and delivered to your local election official. Voter registration forms submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than the voter registration deadline.

Registering In-person:

If you would like to register in-person, you may do so at any local election office, as well as the Elections Division of the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office. Voter registration is also available at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and at certain public assistance agencies. Voter registration forms completed in-person are valid as of the day that they are signed.

Automatic Voter Registration:

If you are a U.S. citizen applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state ID at the RMV, or applying for health insurance through MassHealth or the Commonwealth Health Connector, you will be automatically registered to vote, unless you opt out of registering.

If you opt out of registering to vote, or if your citizenship has not been confirmed by the RMV, MassHealth, or the Health Connector, you will not be registered to vote. If you do not opt out and your citizenship is confirmed, your name, address, and date of birth will be sent to your local election official to be added to the voter list and you will receive mailed confirmation of your registration within 2-3 weeks.