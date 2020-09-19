Republican Senate candidate O’Connor scheduled to visit West Springfield Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican Senate candidate Kevin O’Connor will be in West Springfield Saturday morning.

O’Connor will be in West Springfield as early as 9:30 a.m. for a standout and to meet volunteers and residents. At 11:00 a.m., he will meet with the West Springfield Police Department and discuss support for law enforcement.

O’Connor will also make a stop in Chicopee at 12:00 p.m. to join Republican State Representative candidate James ‘Chip’ Harrington for a standout.

Kevin O’Connor is running against Senator Ed Markey in the November election.

