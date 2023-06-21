WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple agencies are actively involved in an extensive search in Hampton Ponds after an individual failed to resurface following the submersion of their canoe Wednesday evening, according to Westfield Police.

Authorities are urging residents who may have video footage overlooking the ponds, particularly in the vicinity of Long Pond Road, Old Apremont Way, and the Boat Ramp, to come forward and share their recordings. If you possess any relevant footage, please contact the Westfield Police Department’s dispatch at 413-562-5411 x 0.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as new details emerge.