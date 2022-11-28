HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Reservations begin on Monday for the Holyoke Police Department’s 21st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner.

The “Betcha By Golly Wow It’s Christmas” dinner will have Eban Brown, the former lead singer of the Stylistics, and will also feature Dave Pastore, as part of their show portion of the dinner, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Police Department. The dinner is being presented by Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt.

The dinner is being held on Tuesday, December 6th at the Wyckoff Country Club. Reservations open on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will continue to be open Monday through Friday. To make a reservation, call either 413-322-6901 or 413-322-6940.