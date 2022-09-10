SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News follow up on the fire on 33 Wakefield Street in Indian Orchard on Wednesday.

We know now that a 61-year-old occupant has succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on September 7, and displaced thee people, including the victim. An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed it began in the victim’s bedroom, where fire officials found candles, incense, and boxes of matches.

The Springfield Fire Department is reminding residents to keep a close eye on flames like candles and to always check your smoke detectors.