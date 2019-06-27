Resident: Springfield 9/11 monument means a lot to me

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one week since the 9/11 monument in Riverfront Park was unveiled.

There are 498 names of first responders on the monument, each of them lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

One Springfield man said he was just two blocks away from the World Trade Center when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers. He told 22News this monument is very important to him.

“It means a lot to me,” said Phoenix Santiago. “I sort of thought that I put it behind, in my past, forgotten, but no it’s still there, it’s still alive and I see it in a different way.”

The monument also includes a 9.5 foot tall beam from the World Trade Center, which was donated to the city.