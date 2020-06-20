Resident taken to hospital after discharging illegal fireworks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident was taken to the hospital after discharging fireworks overnight.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 116 Orchard Street after a resident shot out fireworks into the second-floor window of an occupied residential structure. The resident reportedly has a leg and eye injury.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

On Thursday, Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi held a news conference to address the rising level of illegal fireworks incidents throughout the city that have so far resulted in the loss of property. Just this past weekend, the Commissioner said the city’s 911 system was overflowing with over 800 911 calls regarding illegal fireworks complaints.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News there are consequences for using illegal fireworks. Walsh said the fine can between $10 to $100 and you cannot get arrested if you have fireworks on you. You can, however, be arrested if you are caught selling them.

According to mass.gov, even sparklers are dangerous. Sparklers burn at more than 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and encourage the use of matches and lighters by children.

