Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Veteran’s Services has confirmed a resident at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has received positive test results for COVID-19.

The department shared this information in a statement sent to 22News by spokesperson Anthony Preston. The veteran has been quarantined to a private room.

“A Long Term Care resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident has been quarantined to a private room. The proper local and state public health officials were notified and took appropriate public health measures. The Soldiers’ Home has been and will continue to operate under the guidance of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and Department of Veterans Affairs, including additional cleaning measures per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.” —Statement from Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services

The department says that employees caring for the veteran with COVID-19 have been and are continuing to employ proper procedures, including all recommended use of personal protective equipment (PPE).