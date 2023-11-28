SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Springfield Mayor Sarno and the Board of Assessors announced the recommendation for residential and commercial tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

The tight real estate market and increasing property values have led to increased taxes. Mayor Sarno believes a significantly lower tax rate, especially for residential rates, will continue to provide much-needed relief for our residents. He says his administration is committed to providing what relief and support they can while maintaining core and vital services to continue stimulating our local economy and business development.

Sarno’s office says that with the rate reduction, the average bill will go up $175 next year, but without it, it would go up $519.

“Now if I didn’t make these moves, I think average tax bills would’ve gone up $600. Some will see an increase, some will see a leveling, some might even see a decrease. So we’ll go from there and I’m hopeful that the city council will accept that,” said Mayor Sarno.

The residential rate reflects a decrease of $0.91 from last year’s rate of $17.05 and the CIP rate reflects a decrease of $0.91 from last year’s rate of $36.40.

If approved by the City Council, this will be the lowest residential and CIP rate in over a decade.