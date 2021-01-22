Residential properties proposed at former textile mill in Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield issued requests for proposals to redevelop a former textile mill into residential housing in the South End neighborhood.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, the property known as the Gemini Site was formerly the home of a 100,000 SF textile mill that was destroyed by a fire in 2003.

Mayor Sarno and Springfield’s Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan toured the site Friday afternoon by Main and Central Streets.

The Mayor told 22News the Gemini site provides unlimited possibilities for the neighborhood…

“it offers more opportunities, expansion opportunities in the South End and it gets it back on the tax rolls. The South End is very near and dear to my heart,” said Sarno.

The City of Springfield is looking for redevelopment proposals to include the following:

Achieving a high-quality multi-family residential home ownership development that complements neighboring homes, existing assets, and enhances the surrounding community.

Incorporating a marketing plan and capitalizing on existing homeownership incentives and financial products applicable to the neighborhood.

Ensuring that sound market understanding and financial development principles are applied.

Providing financial returns to the City including, but not limited to, proceeds of sales, incremental tax revenues, and secondary financial impacts.

Offering opportunities for community input and participation.

Creating opportunities for Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.

Ensuring work opportunities for Springfield residents.

Providing community and public space improvements and activities that enhance the project site and the community.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “I want to thank Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and team on another key move in my administrations post COVID-19 economic development vision to keep our city moving forward. The Gemini site has vast potential to anchor continued revitalization of our South End neighborhood area. As always we will work with our neighborhood councils and business associations – in this case the South End Citizens Council and South End Business Association to bring an economic development project that is conducive and enhances more opportunities for our South End area.”

Chief Development Officer Timothy Sheehan stated, “The South End has seen transformative redevelopment and investment in its rental housing stock and now it is time to build upon that investment by developing home ownership opportunities which are vital to neighborhood economic and social stability.”