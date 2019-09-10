Residents advised to stay out of Connecticut River after release of untreated wastewater

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is advising residents to stay out of the Connecticut River Tuesday, after an incident at one of their pump stations.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said their York Street pump station released about 90,000 gallons of untreated wastewater Monday morning.

They said there was an equipment malfunction, and it led to the unintended spill.

The Commission and Suez Environmental are investigating the incident, to determine what exactly caused the spill.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Communications Manager Jayme Bartak told 22News they are working to pinpoint what went wrong.

“We are working with Suez to investigate what exactly what went wrong and try to pinpoint what the failure was,” said Bartak. “In the meantime, we wanted to let people know of this release out of an abundance of caution.”

Bartak told 22News the incident was unrelated to the ongoing construction project of the new York Street Pump Station, which will replace the adjacent 80-year-old pump station.

She said residents can resume water activities Wednesday.