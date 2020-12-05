Residents and retailers impacted by weekend snowfall

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the hardest-hit areas from this snowstorm were in Eastern Hampden County.

The first nor’easter of the season brought a mix of precipitation to Massachusetts Saturday. It was an unusual storm as the lower Pioneer Valley started with only rain early in the morning.

It turned out to be a winter wonderland in Palmer Saturday, as residents had to deal with heavy snow instead of that rain. And their perceptions of it depended on who you talked to.

John DiNovo of Palmer said that the wintery mix has helped to bring out the Christmas spirit.

“We needed a change of something, this really puts you in the Christmas spirit,” said DiNovo.

Residents went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware for shovels, ice melt, and other essential storm supplies. Lisa Cavanaugh, a cashier at Rocky’s Ace Hardware said staff members have been stocking up the winter supplies as quickly as possible.

“All of us sales associates, we’ve been putting the shovels together because as soon as you make them they go out the door. And as you said the ice melt, it’s going left and right,” said Cavanaugh.

Driving was also tricky, the heavy, wet snow led to slippery conditions, and reduced visibility. And for many residents, that meant one-stop shopping.

Matthew Pelletier, a resident of Palmer, said that he plans to stay in this evening.

Pelletier told 22News, I’ll be staying home by the fire.”