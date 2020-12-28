Residents asked to stay aware when disposing holiday boxes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are over and people are now being cautioned to not leave boxes of high price items outside to avoid burglary.

That is especially true if it’s big ticket gifts like Smart-TVs or computers.

Experts also recommend you break down those boxes and even conceal them amongst other trash or recycles.

“We never just throw the whole cardboard box out, or just the TV box, letting people know that there’s a tv box there, we just rip it up into pieces. You know? Be smart about it,” Doel Vega, from Holyoke told 22News.

You can recycle empty cardboard boxes, envelopes, gift wrap, and tissue paper.

Metallic gift wrap, bows, and ribbons, cannot be recycled.