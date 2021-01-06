Residents at Life Care Center in Wilbraham receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Life Care Center of Wilbraham began vaccinating their residents and associates with the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The vaccine is free to residents and associates, but the decision to take the vaccine will be an individual one.

“We are encouraging all residents and associates to take advantage of the FDA-authorized vaccines, but we are not requiring it. We believe it is vital that each individual resident and/or their legal representative make informed decisions about the healthcare the resident receives, and we encourage them to consult with their primary physician for guidance,” said Dennis Lopata, executive director of Life Care Center of Wilbraham.

Life Care’s pharmacy is partnering with CVS and injection-certified pharmacists from CVS will administer the vaccines.

The current FDA-authorized vaccines require two doses, and both doses have to be administered with timelines provided by the manufacturer.

“It’s an understatement to say this has been a difficult year, but the vaccine offers hope as we move forward. I think everyone in the skilled nursing industry is thankful that a vaccine is available and being administered, the safety measures we have put in place, combined with the vaccine, will allow our facilities to continue to provide a high level of service in a safe environment that provides peace of mind to our residents and their families,” said Lopata.

