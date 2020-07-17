Residents believe it’s time to ban some school mascots as Native American group calls for change

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of Native Americans gathered on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse calling for a series of changes, which included banning Native American mascots.

The debate to change several local schools’ mascots has been ongoing for years but the residents 22News spoke to said now is the time for a change. Agawam High School, home of the Brownies, is just one example of a mascot that has caused controversy.

After the Washington Redskins announced they will be changing the team’s name and mascot because of its racist history, conversations around offensive names and imagery have gained attention. Some feel these dialogues have made people aware of the history behind some of the mascot names.

William Preye of East Longmeadow told 22News, “like the Washington Redskins they see the team and they don’t even think about it but now I think people are becoming more aware and they are open to those changes.”

People at the state’s capital were calling for just that on Thursday.

Northampton state representative Lindsay Sabadosa is the lead sponsor of the bill that would ban Native American mascots in public schools, saying it’s important Native Americans are included among racial equality movements.

Representative Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News, “I mean it’s critical right now in a moment that we are talking so much about anti-racist policy that we include native voices from whom this land was taken over 400 years ago.”

Currently, there are numerous petitions circulating to call for a change to Agawam’s mascot. In Franklin County, the same call for change was made in recent years.

The mascot for Turners Falls High was changed from the Indians to the Thunder.