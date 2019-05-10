Residents, city leaders discuss possibility of bike and skate park in Springfield

Springfield might one day be home to a bike and skate park.

The Springfield non-Motorized Wheels Park Committee met for the first time at the South End Citizens Council Thursday night.

Parents, bike riders, city leaders and law enforcement shared their concerns about the groups of young people riding bikes on city streets.

They want a park designed and dedicated to bicycles, rollerblading, and skateboarding.

Valerie Ruiz of Springfield told 22News a specialized park would help keep everyone safe, “It’s very important. It’ll keep them safe and be a place for them to go and not be on the streets so much.”

Ruiz told 22News she’s glad young bike riders had a chance to let people see that they’re not gang members. They just need a safe place to ride.

