Residents complaining about trash spreading in Chicopee parking lot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News followed up on viewers’ complaints about trash and junk spread out in a parking lot in Chicopee.

A 22News crew was there in the parking lot near the Chicopee Farmers Market Thursday afternoon and saw trash throughout the area.

The Chicopee DPW said they had been cleaning the parking lot up earlier in the week to prepare for the Farmers Market, which was held Wednesday.

There is now a considerable amount of trash and a 22News crew even saw pieces of broken glass across the parking lot.

The DPW has not yet gotten back to us regarding when they will be back to the parking lot to clean up the trash that is now there.

