Residents concerned after more prostitution arrests in Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested 10 men and women in an anti-john/prostitution operation Wednesday night.

Most residents 22News spoke with weren’t surprised to hear about the arrests. They said prostitution has been going on in the area for quite some time.

The ongoing effort to crack down on prostitution in Springfield resulted in 10 arrests Wednesday night. Undercover officers and detectives arrested six men and four women in an anti-john/prostitution sweep in the city’s South End.

Off-camera, South End residents told 22News prostitution has been a problem in the area.

A woman who declined to show her face on camera told 22News it’s frightening to think this could happen so close to her child’s school.

“It’s a little scary because her school is about five minutes from the area,” she said. “It’s concerning because it makes me not even want to drive down that way.”

This the second round of prostitution arrests in that neighborhood this month. Police arrested 13 men during two separate prostitution sweeps during the first week of May.

“People come out here and they want to go to the casino, they don’t want to see all that craziness out here,” said Haigi Guley of Springfield. “A lot of kids here and people are trying to live a life where there is no crime, so I believe what the police did is a good thing.”

Police did not share with 22News where exactly Wednesday’s arrests took place.

The six men who were arrested Wednesday are charged with soliciting a prostitute, and the women were charged with sexual conduct for a fee.

