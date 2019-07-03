Residents concerned after shark sightings at New England beaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sharks have been sighted recently at New England beaches.

Dr. Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, saw at least 11 white sharks on Monday.

On Tuesday, the same group tagged a third white shark that was 12.5 feet long a mile off the north side of Nauset Beach. And some people say, these sightings make them nervous.

Larry Desrochers of Chicopee told 22News that the recent shark activity has made him cautious in the water.

“Yeah I used to be way out where the lifeguard would have to whistle to get me in, it didn’t bother me at all. But now with the shark sightings I would be hesitant, I’d like the crowds around me more,” said Desrochers.

If you’re going to the beach soon, there’s an easy way to stay safe. Download the “Sharktivity” app on your smartphone. If a shark is sighted, you’ll get a push alert.

You can view shark activity anytime in the last two days, week, month and in the last year. So the next time you head to a beach, it wouldn’t hurt to check for recent sightings.



