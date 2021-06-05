Residents cool off with splash pads at Springfield parks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As mother nature turns up the heat, Springfield turned on the city’s splash pads to help keep people cool this weekend.

All the splash pads were turned on Saturday in most Springfield parks and playgrounds including at Forest Park.

Neighborhood children were excited for a way to cool off as day one of a potential 5-day heatwave begins.

“We’re very delighted,” said resident Sarah Wiggin. “The weather is perfect. Thank you, we can get the kids out of the house, this is a great distraction.”

Normally, the splash pads aren’t activated until later in the month, but once Mayor Domenic Sarno and his park’s director Patrick Sullivan got a look at the weekend weather forecast, they immediately ordered the splash pads to get cranking this weekend.

