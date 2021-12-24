Residents enjoy Bright Nights displays on Christmas Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bright Nights display in Springfield drew a crowd for Christmas Eve, families soaking in the holiday cheer.

The wintery light display is still drawing in spectators, even more than a month into this year’s season.

Wilbraham resident Ashley Wajada told 22News, “We always actually come quite often. We love Christmas, we love the lights, we love our family time. It is our first time taking our dogs so they’re loving it as well.”

We’re reaching the end of the bright nights season, the dazzling display wraps up on January 2nd.