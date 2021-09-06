Residents enjoy picnic in park on Labor Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A picnic in the park is a well-established Labor Day tradition in western Massachusetts.

Evelyn Arturet of Chicopee Falls and her family made the most of the unofficial last day of summer picnicking at Chicopee State Park. They’ve enjoyed a number of picnics here during the past summer, but somehow Labor Day is special.

Evelyn told 22News, “We are like a big family at this park. Everyone enjoys it. We’ve prepared for the picnic for a while, it’s not raining, it’s not windy.”

Other families had the same idea. They’re ready to resume picnicking in the park when the state parks reopen full time on Memorial Day.