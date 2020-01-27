Residents escape burning house on Gale Street in Agawam before firefighters arrive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A family was able to escape their burning home on Gale Street in Agawam Sunday night.

Lt. Ken Sagendorph of the Agawam Fire Department told 22News crews were called to 20 Gale Street in the Feeding Hill section of the city for a structure fire before 5 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the family duplex and made its way into the attic.

Lt. Sagendorph said crews quickly knocked down the fire down and extinguish it. No injuries were reported but the fire did cause extensive damage to the second floor and attic of the home.

The first floor had water damage. The family won’t be able to return home and are staying with family in the meantime.

An overall estimate of the damage caused by the fire is about $100,000, Lt. Sagendorph told 22News.

He added that the Agawam Fire Department along with the State Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the house fire.