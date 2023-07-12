WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week has seen temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and that’s prompting people to find ways to keep cool.

Many people find themselves at cooling centers, pools, and splash pads. Springfield had at least 7 centers open today where people could cool down and swim by the pool. 22News stopped by Alison Carson’s Pool in West Springfield, as many people took advantage of the free entry.

“It cools down your body temperature in general and it’s like a nice refreshing feel,” expressed Simone Mcgurn of West Springfield.

“I think it’s really fun because you know, it’s summer a lot of activities are done,” added Alicia Ricks of West Springfield. “And I think swimming it’s a great way to cool down.”

With some town beaches and lakes closed due to bacteria, and the Connecticut River still experiencing flooding conditions, many say that local pools have been the way to go.



