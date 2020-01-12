Hundreds evacuated after water line break on Girard Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being evacuated after a building flood in Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 3 a.m. crews were called to 15 Girard Avenue where there was a water line break on the 7th floor of the building.

The water heater inside the utility room burst and thousands of gallons of water flooded the left side of the building said crews. About 150 residents who live on the left side were evacuated and are staying on Johnson School located on 55 Cathrine Street.

It is unclear how long residents are expected to return to the building. The cause of the burst is under investigation.