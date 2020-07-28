Residents finding unique ways to stay cool during heatwave across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hot temps might be sticking around for a bit longer.

For many people, trying to keep cool during this hot stretch of weather hasn’t been as easy as they hoped.

“I can’t imagine not having an AC or fan at this time,” said one local resident. “It’s just too hot.”

We’ve officially reached our third heatwave in western Massachusetts and these extremely hot conditions are upping the demand for supplies to keep us cool. Kiddie pools, fans, AC units, all nearly impossible to find.

22News called Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, they told us they’ve been out of all three for quite some time.

Now, if you’ve tried to find any of these hot ticket items online, you’ve probably found that you’re still out of luck. Because if you wanted to land your hands on one of these plastic pools, you have to add it to your wish list.

But for those in desperate need of cooling units, a bit of creativity may do the trick!

“Honestly, my family comes from the south and what we do, is we hang a wet sheet up, open a window and there goes your AC,” said Andre Bowser of Northampton. “Swim as much as possible, stay hydrated, deep hydration, cold drinks are really nice.”

Springfield is one local municipality that has opened pools, spray parks, and cooling centers in the city to help keep residents safe in the heat and humidity.